RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
After Chandrayaan-3 it's NASA's turn for...
August 23, 2023  11:25
image
Amid the frenzied anticipation in India around its third lunar mission --  Chandrayaan-3, American space agency NASA has chosen a geology team that will develop the surface science strategy for the first crewed lunar landing mission in more than 50 years, the agency informed through an official release.

For advancing scientific research and opening the door for extensive lunar exploration, NASA's Artemis III mission will send humans, including the first woman to set foot on the Moon, close to the lunar South Pole.

Dr Nicky Fox, NASA's Science Associate administrator, was quoted as saying in the release, "Science is one of the pillars of Artemis," adding, "This team will be responsible for leading the geology planning for humanity's first return to the lunar surface in more than 50 years, ensuring that we maximise the science return of Artemis and grow in our understanding of our nearest celestial neighbour."

Led by principal investigator, Dr Brett Denevi, The Artemis III Geology Team will work with the agency to ascertain the mission's geological science objectives and design the geology surface campaign that the Artemis astronauts will conduct on the Moon during this historic mission.

These objectives will be defined in accordance with the established Artemis science priorities, the release added.

"Selecting this team marks an important step in our efforts to optimize the science return of Artemis III. This team of well-respected lunar scientists has demonstrated experience with science operations, sample analysis, and operational flexibility, all of which is critical for the successful incorporation of science during Artemis III," said Dr. Joel Kearns, deputy associate administrator for exploration in NASA's Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Badminton Worlds: Prannoy, Sen roar into 3rd Rd; Sindhu bows out
Badminton Worlds: Prannoy, Sen roar into 3rd Rd; Sindhu bows out

Lakshya Sen sails into third round of World Championships

How soil from TN village contributed to Chandrayaan mission
How soil from TN village contributed to Chandrayaan mission

This is the third time that Tamil Nadu has supplied the necessary soil to the Bengaluru headquartered space agency for performing the tests for its ambitious Moon missions.

Chahal's Snub: What Did Dhanashree Mean?
Chahal's Snub: What Did Dhanashree Mean?

'Can being exceptionally reserved and introverted hinder your professional progress?'

Confident I Can Do Well In ODIs: Tilak
Confident I Can Do Well In ODIs: Tilak

'It's a big thing for me to make my ODI debut in the Asia Cup and get T20I and ODI call-up in the same year.'

US Open 2023 prize money: How much do the winners get?
US Open 2023 prize money: How much do the winners get?

Here is what you need to know about the prize pot on offer at the US Open

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances