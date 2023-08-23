Adani Group portfolio grows 42% in Q1FY24





The June quarter 2023-24 results compendium for its portfolio of listed companies was released by the conglomerate on Wednesday. EBITDA is net income before taking out interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization expenses.





The core infrastructure and utility platform, which generates stable and assured cashflows, accounted for 86 per cent of the total portfolio EBITDA and stood at Rs 20,233 crore.





This gives a high level of stability and multi-decadal earnings predictability and visibility. The robust profits have resulted in the portfolio gaining a very strong liquidity position. The cash balance at the end of June 2023 was Rs 42,115 crore, 4.2 per cent higher than a quarter ago. -- ANI

The Adani Group portfolio delivered yet another outstanding performance with an all-time high quarterly profit (EBITDA) of Rs 23,532 crore, 42 per cent higher year-on-year.