17 killed after in bridge collapses in Mizoram
August 23, 2023  11:59
At least 17 workers were killed on Wednesday after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed near Sairang area of Mizoram, police said. 

 Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 workers were present when the incident occurred around 10 am, about 21 km from Aizawl, they said. Seventeen bodies have been recovered from the debris so far... many others are still missing, a police officer said. More details are awaited. PTI
