Modi leaves for BRICS Summi in South Africa
August 22, 2023  10:32
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday left for South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS summit, expressing confidence that it will provide a useful opportunity for its members to identify future areas of cooperation and review institutional development.

In his departure statement, he said BRICS has been pursuing a strong cooperation agenda across various sectors. 

"We value that BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of concern for the entire Global South, including development imperatives and reform of the multilateral system," he said.

This summit will provide a useful opportunity for BRICS to identify future areas of cooperation and review institutional development, he said.

Later, he posted on X, "Leaving for South Africa to take part in the BRICS Summit being held in Johannesburg. I will also take part in the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue events. The Summit will give the platform to discuss issues of concern for the Global South and other areas of development."

Modi said in the statement that he looked forward to interacting with a number of guest countries that have been invited to participate in this event.

"I also look forward to holding bilateral meetings with some of the Leaders present in Johannesburg," he said.

Modi is visiting the South African city from August 22 to 24 to attend the 15th BRICS summit at the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

It will be the first in-person summit of BRICS comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, since 2019. 

From South Africa, the prime minister said, he will travel to Athens, Greece on August 25 at the invitation of his Greece counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis, he noted that this will be his first visit to this ancient land. -- PTI
