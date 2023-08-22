Internet snapped in Bihar town after clashes





Net services have been banned as per the instructions of the home department.





In a letter dated August 22 the home department (special branch) issued an order that any messages to or from any person or class of persons relating to any subject or any pictorial content through the social networking sites or application shall not be transmitted in Bagaha subdivision of West Champaran district from August 22 (14:00 hours) to August 24 (14:00 hours).





Dr S Siddharth, additional chief secretary, Bihar home department, issued the order.





The move came after a clash between the two parties yesterday which within no time took a violent turn when rumours spread that an idol was vandalised.





The DM of the district Dinesh Roy and DIG of Champaran Range Jayantkant appealed to people to maintain peace and conducted a flag march.





Dozens of people were taken into custody and their interrogation was on.

The situation still remains tense in Bagada.





Meanwhile, clashes erupted between two groups during a Mahaviri Yatra flag march in the Motihari district of Bihar on the occasion of Nag Panchami.





According to the police, many people and police personnel were injured in the clashes that took place on Monday.





According to preliminary information, the procession was going peacefully from Pipra village to Pachhiyari Tola, when bricks and stones were hurled at it. Dharmendra Yadav, SHO of Darpa police station, is also said to be injured in the incident.

The Bihar government has decided to ban internet service in Bagaha sub-division of West Champaran district after miscreants went on a rampage in the region.