RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Axis Bank chief economist appointed UIDAI part-time chairman
August 22, 2023  21:15
image
Neelkanth Mishra, chief economist at Axis Bank and head of global research at Axis Capital, has been appointed as part-time chairperson of Aadhaar-issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), according to a gazette notification.

The chairperson and the members appointed under the Aadhaar Act hold office for a term of three years or up to the age of sixty-five years, whichever is earlier.

"...The central government, hereby appoints... Neelkanth Mishra, chief economist, Axis Bank and head of global research, Axis Capital as part-time chairperson of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)...," it said.

The government has also appointed "Prof Mausam, associate professor, computer science department, IIT Delhi and... Nilesh Shah, managing director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited as part-time members of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)".

In June, senior IAS officer Amit Agrawal assumed charge as the chief executive officer of UIDAI. Agrawal is a 1993 batch IAS from the Chhattisgarh cadre.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

What better build-up to the World Cup than the Asia Cup: Southee
What better build-up to the World Cup than the Asia Cup: Southee

The Kiwi bowler said all teams will look to have their World Cup players spending the coming weeks together in order to finalise their preparations for the mega event.

EC to designate Sachin Tendulkar as 'national icon'
EC to designate Sachin Tendulkar as 'national icon'

Through the partnership, the EC seeks to address the challenges of urban and youth apathy towards voting.

France U-21s get Henry boost; Greenwood leaves United
France U-21s get Henry boost; Greenwood leaves United

Thierry Henry has been named head coach of the country's Under-21s until 2025

'Chandrayaan-3 could revolutionise space travel'
'Chandrayaan-3 could revolutionise space travel'

'A person weighing 68 kilograms on the Earth would weigh only over 11 kg on the Moon'

Modi lands in South Africa, gets rakhi tied on his wrist
Modi lands in South Africa, gets rakhi tied on his wrist

Modi is visiting the African country from August 22 to 24 at the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. South Africa is hosting the first in-person summit of BRICS comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances