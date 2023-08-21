RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Will join INDIA bloc meet in Mumbai: Kejriwal
August 21, 2023  14:49
The INDIA meeting in Patna
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Monday annound that the Aam Admi Party would attend the third meeting of the INDIA alliance scheduled for the end of the month in Mumbai. 

 "We will go to Mumbai and will let you know whatever the strategy is," said Kerjriwal while speaking to the media. 

 The announcement from Arvind Kejriwal comes after the AAP and the Congress were involved in a war of words when Congress leader claimed that the party had asked the Dehi unit to prepare itself on all 7 seats of the city-state. 

The comments had caused the AAP to threaten a walk out of the INDIA alliance meet. The crisis was put to rest when Congres' Delhi in-charge Deepak Babariya clarified that the Congress had not discussed any such thing in their meeting with the party president.

 The AAP has also been under fire from certain quarters after Arvind Kejriwal openly targeted both the BJP and the Congress in his election speeches in Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

 Speaking at an election rally in Satna, MP, Kejriwal had said, "The people of the state have tried these two parties (Congress and BJP) for the last 75 years, but none of them provided electricity in the state. If you want power supply, vote for AAP and if you want power cut vote for these two parties".
