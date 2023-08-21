RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Welcome buddy, Chandrayaan 2 orbiter to lander
August 21, 2023  15:52
image
In a significant development, the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter which was already fixed around the moon established a two-way connection with the lander module of Chandrayaan-3 on Monday.

"'Welcome, buddy!' Ch-2 orbiter formally welcomed Ch-3 LM (lander module). Two-way communication between the two is established. MOX (Mission Operations Complex) has now more routes to reach the LM," ISRO posted on X.

Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 IST. Live actions will be available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 17:27 IST on Aug 23, 2023.

Ahead of the much-awaited soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the Moon, former director of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and in-charge of the previous lunar mission 'Chandrayaan-2', K Sivan on Monday said that the mission will be a "grand success". 

"It's a very anxious moment. I'm sure that this time it will be a grand success," Sivan said while speaking to ANI. "We have our own system and we will be establishing a soft landing without any problem. But it is a complex process," he said while responding to a question asked whether there would be any impact after the failure of Russia's Luna-25 mission. 

Russia's moon mission failed after its Luna-25 spacecraft spun out of control and smashed into the moon on Sunday.  -- ANI
