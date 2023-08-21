RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Violence-hit Gurugram gets new police chief
August 21, 2023  23:45
File image
File image
In a major reshuffle, the Haryana government on Monday ordered transfer and posting orders of 20 IPS officers with immediate effect. 

Gurugram police commissioner was among those transferred. 

The reshuffle came barely days after the appointment of Shatrujeet Kapur as the new director general of police. 

Kapur was appointed DGP after the term of his predecessor P K Agrawal ended on August 15. 

Among those shuffled on Monday include, Om Prakash Singh, additional DGP (crime), who has been posted as ADGP, Haryana, State Narcotics Control Bureau, Panchkula headquarter, and ADGP, Cyber crime who relieved Amitabh Singh Dhillon from the charge of inspector general of police, HSNCB and IGP, Cyber crime, according to the government order. 

Kala Ramachandran, at present commissioner of police, Gurugram, has been posted as ADGP, administration (Haryana), relieving Arshinder Singh Chawla of this charge. 

Vikas Arora, who is at present Faridabad commissioner of police, will be the new police commissioner of Gurugram, as per the order. 

Arora is being replaced by Rakesh Kumar Arya, IGP Rohtak Range. 

Mamta Singh, ADGP (law and order) with additional charge of ADGP, Haryana Enforcement Bureau, and ADGP, Regional Training Centre, Bhondsi, Gurugram will now only hold the charge of ADGP (law and order) and ADGP, RTC, Bhondsi. -- PTI
