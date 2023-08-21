Sunny Deol said he will settle dues: Bank of Baroda





Bank of Baroda on Monday had said earlier today that the process is withdrawn due to technical reasons.





In a public notice on Sunday, the state-owned bank had said it would e-auction 'Sunny Villa' in the Juhu area of the city on September 25. But in a similar notice on Monday, Bank of Baroda said the e-auction notice published on August 20 stands withdrawn due to technical reason.





The Gurdaspur MP, whose latest movie "Gadar 2" is a box office success having already grossed over Rs 300 crore since the release last week, has been in default on a Rs 55.99 crore loan from the bank and interest and penalty, since December 2022, the second largest state-owned lender said in a public tender on Sunday.





The actor is officially known as Ajay Singh Dharmendra Deol and has been representing the ruling BJP from the Punjab seat since 2019 when he won the seat with a big margin defeating the then Congress member Sunil Jhakar. PTI

Bank of Baroda says actor Sunny Deol has offered to settle dues related to his Mumbai bungalow.