Row over Prakash Raj's X post on Chandrayaan-3
August 21, 2023  19:04
Actor Prakash Raj
Actor Prakash Raj was trolled on Monday for a post on X, formerly Twitter, viewed by many as mocking India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3. 

On Sunday, Raj shared a cartoon showing a man in a shirt and sarong pouring tea. 

He captioned the cartoon in Kannada, writing, "Latest news: First view just arrived from the Chandrayaan #VikramLander #justasking". 

While the actor did not specify the man in the cartoon, many social media users slammed the actor for making fun of former Indian Space Research Organisation chief K Sivan. 

Among them was Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi. 

"I condemn Prakash Raj for this shameful tweet. Success of ISRO is success of India," he wrote. 

Chandrayaan-3, launched on July 14, is ready to touch down on the Moon's south pole on August 23. 

It will be the first to land on the lunar south pole. 

On Sunday, India's space agency specified it would do so at 6.04 pm. 

A social media user asked Raj, known to be vocal against the government, to keep political hate away from ISRO's achievements. 

"Prakashji, this Chandrayan mission is from ISRO not BJP. If it gets succeed, it's for India not for any party (sic). Why you want this mission to fail? BJP is just a ruling party. It will go one day. But ISRO will remain for years and will make us proud (sic)," he wrote on X. -- PTI
