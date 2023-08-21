Rajinikanth meets murder-accused Raja Bhaiya





Rajinikanth landed in Lucknow on August 19. The superstar touched Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's feet during his visit to the BJP leader's residence in Lucknow.





On August 20, Thalaivar met Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav at his residence. Yadav shared a tweet from their meeting, along with a photo of them sharing a hug.

Actor Rajinikanth leaves after meeting Jansatta Dal leader Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias 'Raja Bhaiya', in Lucknow. Singh is a history-sheeter politician accused of several crimes including the murder of an IPS officer.