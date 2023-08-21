RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rahul, Iyer back in Team India for Asia Cup
August 21, 2023  13:48
image
India named their 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup squad starting 30 August.

India have been bolstered by the return of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in the squad announced for the Asia Cup. 

Both the middle-order batters were rehabilitating from their respective injuries at the National Cricket Academy and have been declared fit for the Asia Cup.

The squad also marks the return of Jasprit Bumrah to ODI cricket after a gap of more than one year. 

After proving his fitness in the ongoing T20I series against Ireland, Bumrah is set to test himself in the 50-over format heading into the World Cup.

Tilak Varma, who made his T20I debut against West Indies, has been included in the squad as additional batsman.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.
