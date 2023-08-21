Onion crisis looms, Nashik auction indefinitely shut





In view of the decision, the onion auctions remained closed at most of the APMCs in the district on Monday, including at Lasalgaon, the largest wholesale onion market in India, sources said.





Traders claimed the central government's decision to impose 40 per cent duty on the export of onions till December 31, 2023 will adversely affect the onion growers and its export.





The decision for the indefinite closure of onion auctions here was taken on Sunday in a meeting of the Nashik District Onion Traders Association, its president Khandu Deore said on Monday.





"In case onions are brought to an APMC, as the decision will take time to reach farmers, then the auction of those onions will be conducted and thereafter the process will remain closed indefinitely. This was also decided in the meeting, as per the request by various organisations of farmers," he said.





At some places, onions were brought and their auction began at the APMCs, as per sources.





Sanjay Pingle, onion-potato market president at the Vashi APMC in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, urged the Centre to rethink over its decision of imposing 40 per cent duty on the export of onions.





Talking to PTI, Pingle claimed the government's decision will adversely affect the onion growers in the state.





"We are also under a lot of pressure from farmers asking us to shut down the market and stop the sale of onions. At least 10-15 associations have asked us not to sell the onions. The entire Nashik district is observing a closure (of onion auction) today. In the coming days, local markets will also close. The APMC has also decided to support the farmers," he said.

