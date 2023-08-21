RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
MP cops save man who posted selfie with noose around his neck
August 21, 2023  21:12
Representational image
Representational image
Quick action by cyber police saved the life of a 25-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh's Morena district who had posted a selfie with a noose around his neck and expressed suicidal thoughts on social media, an officer said on Monday. 

The police received an emergency alert from Meta, the owner of Instagram, late Sunday night to prevent a likely suicide, said Indore-based regional unit of cyber cell's superintendent of police Jitendra Singh. 

Singh is the nodal officer of the MP Cyber Police unit which works to prevent suicides based on alerts received from social media platforms. 

"We received an emergency alert from Meta late Sunday night stating that a man had posted a selfie on Instagram with a noose around his neck. He also posted suicidal thoughts. After technical investigation, it was found that the man is a resident of the rural area in Morena district," he said. 

With the help of Morena police, the man was counselled and prevented from committing suicide, Singh said. 

"We came to know that the man was under stress for several days due to family issues," he said. 

Singh said the state cyber police had also saved the life of a depressed woman from Singrauli a few days back who had also expressed suicidal thoughts on social media. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim
Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim

The victim's son said he visited the police station in suburban Mumbai that is handling the case multiple times and met the investigating officer, but did not get any cooperation.

LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs
LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha did not see a debate on the Manipur violence, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on it during their addresses on the no-confidence motion.

MP man confesses to abducting, killing Nagpur's woman BJP functionary
MP man confesses to abducting, killing Nagpur's woman BJP functionary

The accused, Amit Sahu alias Pappu, was arrested along with two others by the Nagpur police from the Ghora Bazar area of Jabalpur in the adjoining state.

Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha
Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha

In a landmark overhaul of colonial-era criminal laws, the Centre on Friday introduced in the Lok Sabha three bills to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act, proposing among other things repeal of the sedition law and...

Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes
Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes

India's industrial production growth declined to a three-month low of 3.7 per cent in June mainly due to poor showing by the manufacturing sector, according to the official data released on Friday. The factory output growth measured in...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances