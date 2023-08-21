RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Modi Constitution will replace Ambedkar's if...: JD-U
August 21, 2023  09:04
image
Janata Dal-United national president Lalan Singh has alleged that the Constitution of India is in "danger" under Bharatiya Janata Party's rule and also alleged that it could be replaced with what he termed the "Narendra Modi Constitution" if the BJP secures power once again.

Addressing a party event in Nalanda, the JDU chief hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning his tenure of nine years as the PM of the country.

"...If he (PM Narendra Modi) will return to power in 2024, then he will change the Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar and replace it with Narendra Modi Constitution... He (PM) should tell as to what development works he has done in the last 9 years?" Lalan Singh said on Sunday.

He further said that the BJP is anxious after the formation of the INDIA- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

"The BJP is anxious due to the formation of the INDIA. Nitish Kumarji has done a tremendous job to unite opposition parties in the country. PM Modi's government has looted the people of the country. They talked about bringing black money back to the country," he added.

The INDIA bloc, a coalition of 26 parties was formed after the second meeting of the Opposition leaders in Karnataka's Bengaluru on July 17-18 to take on BJP-led Central government in the next general election in 2024. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim
Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim

The victim's son said he visited the police station in suburban Mumbai that is handling the case multiple times and met the investigating officer, but did not get any cooperation.

LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs
LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha did not see a debate on the Manipur violence, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on it during their addresses on the no-confidence motion.

MP man confesses to abducting, killing Nagpur's woman BJP functionary
MP man confesses to abducting, killing Nagpur's woman BJP functionary

The accused, Amit Sahu alias Pappu, was arrested along with two others by the Nagpur police from the Ghora Bazar area of Jabalpur in the adjoining state.

Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha
Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha

In a landmark overhaul of colonial-era criminal laws, the Centre on Friday introduced in the Lok Sabha three bills to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act, proposing among other things repeal of the sedition law and...

Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes
Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes

India's industrial production growth declined to a three-month low of 3.7 per cent in June mainly due to poor showing by the manufacturing sector, according to the official data released on Friday. The factory output growth measured in...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances