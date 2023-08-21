Modi Constitution will replace Ambedkar's if...: JD-U

Janata Dal-United national president Lalan Singh has alleged that the Constitution of India is in "danger" under Bharatiya Janata Party's rule and also alleged that it could be replaced with what he termed the "Narendra Modi Constitution" if the BJP secures power once again.





Addressing a party event in Nalanda, the JDU chief hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning his tenure of nine years as the PM of the country.





"...If he (PM Narendra Modi) will return to power in 2024, then he will change the Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar and replace it with Narendra Modi Constitution... He (PM) should tell as to what development works he has done in the last 9 years?" Lalan Singh said on Sunday.





He further said that the BJP is anxious after the formation of the INDIA- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.





"The BJP is anxious due to the formation of the INDIA. Nitish Kumarji has done a tremendous job to unite opposition parties in the country. PM Modi's government has looted the people of the country. They talked about bringing black money back to the country," he added.





The INDIA bloc, a coalition of 26 parties was formed after the second meeting of the Opposition leaders in Karnataka's Bengaluru on July 17-18 to take on BJP-led Central government in the next general election in 2024. -- ANI