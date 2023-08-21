Manipur violence: SC to pass orders on August 25





Court says three reports have been submitted by the committee headed by JusticeMittal in the Manipur violence matter. The Court asks Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to go through the report and seeks his assistance in the case.





Justice Gita Mittal panel tells SC that essential documents of victims of Manipur violence need to be reissued.

Manipur violence: Supreme Court says it will pass orders on 25th August to facilitate the proper functioning of the committee headed by Justice (retd) Gita Mittal which was set up to monitor relief work, rehabilitation, compensation and healing of violence-hit Manipur.