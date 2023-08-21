Kejriwal orders suspension of Delhi govt official accused of rape





The order comes after the official was booked for allegedly raping his deceased friend's minor daughter for several months, resulting in her pregnancy.





The Burari police station registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the official under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on August 13.





According to Delhi Police, the Delhi government official allegedly sexually harassed, physically molested and repeatedly raped the minor victim for several months between 2020 and 2021.





The minor disclosed that she got pregnant and was forced to abort her pregnancy by the wife of the accused, Delhi Police said. -- ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday ordered the suspension of a Delhi government official, accused of rape and has sought a report from his Chief Secretary by 5 pm today.