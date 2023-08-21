I am a coconut Indian but a proud Indian: MS Aiyar





The irrepressible Congress leader, whose autobiography Memoirs of a Maverick -- The First Fifty Years (1941-1991) hit the stands on Monday, said he was very glad to state that over the next 50-60 years he "broke that coconut".





He also used a cricketing analogy to describe his current state in politics. "I did have a good innings but now I have been sent back to the pavilion. I am all padded up though and ready to bat if I am called in to bat," Aiyar told PTI in an exclusive interview.





The book, published by Juggernaut Books, traces Aiyar's journey from Welham preparatory school to Doon school and then on to St Stephen's College and Cambridge University, and from being a top diplomat handling sensitive assignments to then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's key aide in who was dubbed his 'Mani Friday'.





Aiyar was part of Rajiv Gandhi's PMO from 1985-1989. "I have said in the book that as a result of the kind of schooling I had, I found that when I was at Cambridge, I suddenly felt more at home in Cambridge than I was in India. Instead of being thrilled at that, I was shocked and I said that this makes me a 'coconut Indian -- brown on the outside but white on the inside'," the former Union minister in the UPA-1 government said.





"Whatever I absorbed at school, I retain... India's civilisational history is one of absorption, assimilation and finally synthesis. So, I am very glad that I am a 'Macaulay ki aulad' but at the same time I am not only a 'Macaulay ki aulad', I have lived in India, I am a very proud Indian and I am very sorry to see what is being done now to my India," Aiyar said in an apparent swipe at the Modi government.





Lord Thomas Babington Macaulay is credited with playing a vital role in the introduction of English education in India. In the book, the 82-year-old dispels several misgivings about himself and his relationship with Rajiv Gandhi.





He stressed, however, that a more detailed and in-depth insight into his relationship with the former prime minister would be in subsequent volumes that would be published later.

