Follow 'panchang' for effective policing: UP DGP
August 21, 2023  23:15
Representational image
Uttar Pradesh police chief Vijay Kumar has asked officers to follow the 'panchang' or the Hindu almanac for better policing. 

In a circular sent to all senior police officers on August 14, the director general of police asked them to keep track of the waxing and waning phases of the moon, saying criminals are likely to be more active during the darker nights. 

Kumar also advised people to be more cautious on such nights. 

He asked the officers to conduct policing on the basis of the chandrama ki kalayein (phases of the Moon). 

The Hindu calendar is the easiest way to know the phases of the moon, Kumar said. 

Talking in detail on the circular, Kumar in a video released on Monday, said it is necessary for the general public to know about the phases of the moon so that they too can take necessary precautions. 

Using a chart showing the time when the moon sets and rises on a given date, Kumar said, "Sometimes the night is partially dark and sometimes it is totally dark. The public should know so that they can be alert and the police should also know so that they can be more alert at that time." 

Describing the phases of the moon through the chart, he said, "On August 8, there was complete darkness from 6 pm to 12 midnight... criminals can work actively (on such nights). After this, on August 16, it was the time of 'Amavasya' when the moon rises at 6 am and sets at 6 pm. This means that on August 16, it was completely dark all night. At that time the whole night was very favourable for the criminals." -- PTI
