ED conducts searches at multiple places in Kolkata in school jobs scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at multiple places in Kolkata and its neighbourhood in connection with its investigation into the school jobs scam, officials said.

Among the places being searched by the investigators is an office of a private company in the posh New Alipore area in the southern part of the city, they said.





The ED is probing the money laundering aspect of the scam, in which several education department functionaries and TMC leaders were arrested. -- PTI