RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
EAM Jaishankar among 9 members of Rajya Sabha take oath
August 21, 2023  18:10
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar takes oath as a Member of the Rajya Sabha being administered by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, at Parliament in New Delhi
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar takes oath as a Member of the Rajya Sabha being administered by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, at Parliament in New Delhi
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was among nine MPs who took the oath as members of the Rajya Sabha on Monday. 

The oath was administered by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar in the Rajya Sabha chamber in Parliament House. 

Jaishankar took the oath in English. This is his second term as a Rajya Sabha MP. 

He was first elected in 2019. 

Besides Jaishankar, the other Bharatiya Janata Party members who took the oath are Babubhai Jesangbhai Desai (Gujarat), Kesridevsinh Digvijaysinh Jhala (Gujarat), and Nagendra Ray (West Bengal). 

Five Trinamool Congress MPs -- Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Prakash Chik Baraik and Samirul Islam -- also took the oath. O'Brien, Sen, Islam and Ray took the oath in Bengali. Of the nine members who took oath on Monday, five are newly elected Nagendra Ray, Prakash Chik Baraik, Samirul Islam, Kesridevsinh Digvijaysinh Jhala and Babubhai Jesangbhai Desai. 

Four members took the oath in Bengali, three in Hindi and two in English, a statement from the Rajya Sabha secretariat said. 

Leader of the House and Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, secretary general of the Rajya Sabha PC Mody and other senior officials of the secretariat were also present on the occasion. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim
Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim

The victim's son said he visited the police station in suburban Mumbai that is handling the case multiple times and met the investigating officer, but did not get any cooperation.

LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs
LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha did not see a debate on the Manipur violence, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on it during their addresses on the no-confidence motion.

MP man confesses to abducting, killing Nagpur's woman BJP functionary
MP man confesses to abducting, killing Nagpur's woman BJP functionary

The accused, Amit Sahu alias Pappu, was arrested along with two others by the Nagpur police from the Ghora Bazar area of Jabalpur in the adjoining state.

Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha
Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha

In a landmark overhaul of colonial-era criminal laws, the Centre on Friday introduced in the Lok Sabha three bills to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act, proposing among other things repeal of the sedition law and...

Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes
Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes

India's industrial production growth declined to a three-month low of 3.7 per cent in June mainly due to poor showing by the manufacturing sector, according to the official data released on Friday. The factory output growth measured in...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances