Assam seeks public views on law against polygamy





Sharing a government public notice on 'X', formerly Twitter, Sarma appealed to the people to send their suggestions on the proposed law to ban polygamy in Assam.





The notice published by the principal secretary of home and political department requested the people to send their opinion by August 30 through email or by post.





It mentioned that the Assam government had formed an expert committee to study the legislative competence of the assembly to enact a law banning polygamy, and the report stated that the state legislature is competent to enact a law to ban the marital practice.





Sharing the executive summary of the report, the public notice stated that marriage falls under the Concurrent List, enabling both the Centre and states to pass laws on it.





"The Doctrine of Repugnancy (Article 254) stipulates that if a state legislation contradicts a central legislation, the state law will be overridden unless it received the prior assent of the President of India," it added. -- PTI

