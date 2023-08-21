Army foils infiltration bid in J-K, 2 terrorists killed





The bodies of the slain terrorists could not be retrieved as they managed to flee across the Line of Control before succumbing to their injuries, suffered during a gunfight with the Army, according to an Indian Army spokesperson.





One AK-47 rifle, two magazines, 30 rounds, two hand grenades and some medicines of Pakistani origin were recovered from the scene of the gunfight in the Balakote sector, he said.





Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, a Jammu-based defence PRO, said, "Intelligence inputs received from multiple agencies and police revealed the presence of terrorists waiting to cross the LoC from opposite own Balakote sector. Based on these inputs, own surveillance grid was placed on heightened alert and multiple ambushes were sited at suitable location."





He said the alert troops detected the two Pakistani terrorists attempting to cross the LoC into the Indian side, taking advantage of the inclement weather, dense fog, thick foliage and undulating grounds in the Hamirpur area of Balakote early on Monday. -- PTI

Alert troops on Monday foiled an infiltration bid by killing two Pakistani terrorists along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, the Army said.