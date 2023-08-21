RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court to hear case against Jagdish Tytler on Aug 29
August 21, 2023  18:49
Jagdish Tytler
Jagdish Tytler
A Delhi court will hear on August 29 a case related to the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in which Congress leader Jagdish Tytler is an accused. 

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand adjourned the matter for a week, after the Central Bureau of Investigation sought time to advance arguments on an application moved by Tytler, who sought certain documents. 

Tytler appeared through video conferencing during the proceedings. 

"PP (public prosecutor) for CBI seeks some time to file reply to the aforesaid application. Be filed by next date of hearing with advance copy to Counsel for accused. Matter be now put up for reply, if any/ arguments on the application / further proceedings on August 29," the judge said. 

Tytler was granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court on August 4 on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of the like amount. 

The court also imposed certain conditions on him, including that he will not tamper with the evidence in the case or leave the country without permission. 

The magisterial court had on July 26 summoned Tytler on August 5, after taking cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet in the case that named the former union minister as an accused for the first time. 

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was set on fire in Pul Bangash area of Delhi on November 1, 1984, a day after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim
Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim

The victim's son said he visited the police station in suburban Mumbai that is handling the case multiple times and met the investigating officer, but did not get any cooperation.

LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs
LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha did not see a debate on the Manipur violence, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on it during their addresses on the no-confidence motion.

MP man confesses to abducting, killing Nagpur's woman BJP functionary
MP man confesses to abducting, killing Nagpur's woman BJP functionary

The accused, Amit Sahu alias Pappu, was arrested along with two others by the Nagpur police from the Ghora Bazar area of Jabalpur in the adjoining state.

Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha
Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha

In a landmark overhaul of colonial-era criminal laws, the Centre on Friday introduced in the Lok Sabha three bills to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act, proposing among other things repeal of the sedition law and...

Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes
Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes

India's industrial production growth declined to a three-month low of 3.7 per cent in June mainly due to poor showing by the manufacturing sector, according to the official data released on Friday. The factory output growth measured in...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances