1 killed as farmers clash with police in Punjab





The victim was a farmer apparently taking part in the protest in the district's Longowal area, where teh police were trying to stop protesters from blocking a national highway and a toll plaza, officials said.





The farmers were protesting a day ahead of a planned demonstration in Chandigarh by 16 farm bodies, including the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Bharti Kisan Union (Karanti kari), BKU (Ekta Azaad), Aazaad Kisan Committee, Doaba, BKU (Behramke) and the Bhoomi Bachao Mohim, to seek compensation for losses caused by floods.





Sangrur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Lamba said the members of the farmer union wanted to block the Sangrur-Barnala national highway and also the Badbar toll plaza but police refused to let them.





The farmers, however, forced their way through barricades using tractor-trolleys and buses, he said, adding some people drove their tractors into the barricades.





An inspector escaped being crushed under a tractor-trolley but was severely injured, the police said, adding that another policeman sustained injuries to his face and three more were hurt as well.





The officials said a farmer identified as Pritam Singh came under a tractor-trolley belonging to one of the protesters and sustained severe injuries. He later died during treatment, they added.





A video purportedly showing the elderly farmer coming under the rear tyres of the trolley surfaced on social media. Some farmers could be seen asking the vehicle's driver to stop but he did not.

