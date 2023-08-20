Seven fishermen rescued from sinking boat off Raigad coast in Maha





The remains of the boat that sank on August 17 were found washed up on the shore of Diveagar in Raigad district this morning, the official said.

The incident took place near Dighi Adgaon around 4 pm on Thursday (August 17), when a crew of seven fishermen had ventured nine miles into the sea on their boat "Bana Sagar", he said.





As the boat started sinking, two trawlers from Gujarat, which were in the vicinity, rescued the seven fishermen, the official said.





The crew was safely brought out by the time the coast guard reached the scene, he said.





The sinking boat, however, could not be salvaged on that day.





It was found washed up on the shore of Diveagar on Sunday morning, the official said. -- PTI

