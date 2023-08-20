RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Russia's Luna-25 suffers glitch in pre-moon landing move
August 20, 2023  08:56
Russia's 'Luna-25' spacecraft reported an "emergency situation" during its manoeuvre prior to its Moon landin, Russian space agency Roscosmos said.

An incident occurred, while the spacecraft was trying to enter a pre-landing orbit, according to Roscosmos.
"During the operation, an emergency situation occurred on board the automatic station which did not allow the manoeuvre to be performed with the specified parameters," CNN quoted Roscosmos as saying in a Telegram post.

"The management team is currently analyzing the situation," the space agency added.

However, it is still unclear if this episode will affect or prevent the lunar lander -- which was slated to land near the moons south pole as soon as Monday -- from attempting a touchdown.

Russia's Luna 25 lander mission marked the country's first attempt at landing a spacecraft on the moon since the Soviet era. 

The last lunar lander, Luna 24, landed on the lunar surface on August 18, 1976.
