Operations at Port Blair airport's new terminal building to begin tomorrow
August 20, 2023  14:27
Prime Minister Modi inaugrates the new terminal building/Joji Varghese
Operations at the new terminal building of the Port Blair airport will begin on Monday, officials said. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the new integrated terminal building at the Veer Savarkar International Airport in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on July 18. 

A special programme has been organised at the new terminal to mark the commencement of operations, said an Airport Authority of India official. 

Besides tribal dance forms, the flyers will be welcomed with bouquets and traditional 'aarti and tilak' on the first day, he said. 

Nicobari traditional hats made of palm fronds will also be gifted to them, he added. 

The new terminal, which is shaped like a shell depicting the natural environs of the islands, has been built at a cost of Rs 707.73 crore. 

The terminal, which has a total built-up area of 40,837 sq metres, has 100 per cent natural lighting. 

It has a capacity to handle 1,200 passengers during peak hours, and around 40 lakh passengers annually. 

The three-storey building is equipped with 28 check-in counters, 12 immigration counters, three passenger boarding bridges and four conveyor belts. 

The new apron at the airport has the facility to park 10 aircraft. Soon after the inauguration, a portion of the airport's false ceiling fell off due to heavy winds after they were loosened for the installation of CCTV cameras. -- PTI
