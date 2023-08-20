'OMG 2' breaches Rs 100 crore-mark at domestic box office





Written and directed by Amit Rai, the film features Pankaj Tripathi as a devotee of Lord Shiva named Kanti Sharan Mudgal and Akshay Kumar as a messenger of God.





Produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo Films, the film touches upon various issues of teenagers and the importance of sex education.





Wakaoo Films shared the latest box office figures on its official Instagram page.





"Hamari yatra saphal karne ke liye dhanyawad. (Thank you for making our journey fruitful)," the production house captioned the post.





Presented by Viacom18 Studios, OMG 2 also stars Yami Gautam and Pavan Malhotra.





It is billed as a spiritual sequel of 2012's OMG - Oh My God!.





The film was released in theatres on August 11. -- PTI

has raised Rs 101.61 crore at the national box office in 10 days of its release, the makers announced Sunday.