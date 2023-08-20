RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Odisha man held for hurling stones at trains in Kerala's Kannur
August 20, 2023  13:51
File image
File image
A migrant worker from Odisha was caught for allegedly pelting stones at two passenger trains in Kerala's Kannur last week, the police said on Sunday.   

The accused has been identified as Sarvesh, a resident of Odisha.   

Kannur commissioner of police, Ajit Kumar said that the accused allegedly pelted stones at Netravati Express and Chennai Super Fast train between 7.00 am and 7:30 am on August 13.   

"The accused has been taken into custody for pelting stones on two trains. The arrested individual, Sarvesh, had been working as a painter in Kannur for a decade and was found to be in inebriated condition," added the police.   

He was caught after reviewing approximately 200 CCTV recordings. 

The accused has admitted of committing the offence, and police were further proceeding into the matter accordingly.   

Last month, a stone pelting incident on the newly launched Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express train was reported.   

Officials said that stones were pelted on Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express at 8.40 am after between the Kadur-Birur section by some unknown persons.  

"The outer glass of C5 coach seat numbers 43, 44, and the EC-1 coach toilet were damaged," officials said, adding that no person was injured. -- ANI
