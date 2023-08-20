RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Legal action will be taken against staffers having links with terrorism: J-K LG
August 20, 2023  18:40
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday defended dismissal of government employees who support terrorism and said the administration would not hesitate in taking appropriate legal action against such persons. 

Referring to Article 311 of the Constitution which deals with dismissal, removal or reduction in rank of civil employees in the Union or state governments, he said the article was included "to take stern action against those who are a threat to the nation". 

"It is not important what anyone is saying. Employees having links with terrorism will have to face stern action," Sinha told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Jammu. 

The L-G was responding to a question about PDP president Mehbooba Mufti slamming the Jammu and Kashmir administration for "selectively terminating Kashmiri employees" from service by labelling them as "terrorist sympathisers". 

Mehbooba Mufti's reaction comes a day after the Jammu and Kashmir Bank sacked its chief manager Sajad Ahmad Bazaz for allegedly being a "threat to the security of the state". 

In a post on X, the former chief minister wrote, "Selectively terminating Kashmiri employees by wrongfully dubbing them as terrorist sympathisers and pro-ISI has been normalised. The accused isn't given a chance to prove his innocence with the government acting as judge and jury. This hooliganism is meant to frighten Kashmiris into submission." -- PTI
