Indian couple, son found dead in US; police suspect double suicide-murder





The three people, from Karnataka, were found dead from gunshot wounds in their Baltimore County home on Friday when the police responded to a welfare check around noon, the police said on Saturday.





The deceased were identified as Yogesh H Nagarajappa (37), Prathiba Y Amarnath (37) and Yash Honnal (6).





The police said they are believed to be husband, wife and son.





Based on the initial investigation, the incident is believed to be a double murder-suicide that Nagarajappa committed, Baltimore County Police spokesperson Anthony Shelton was quoted as saying by The Baltimore Sun newspaper.





Each appeared to suffer from an apparent gunshot wound, Shelton added.





The family members were reportedly last seen alive on Tuesday evening, the police said, adding that an autopsy would be conducted by the office of the chief medical officer to determine the manner and cause of death. -- PTI

An Indian couple and their six-year-old child have been found dead in the US state of Maryland in a suspected case of double suicide-murder, the police said.