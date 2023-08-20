Four youths held for impersonating in NIT Rourkela job exam

Rourkela DSP Pushpanjali Nigi said the four were identified as Punit Singh, Gaurav Chahar, Sunil Singh and Manish Kumar.





They appeared in the exam on behalf of Deepak, Suraj Khagwal, Sunil and Deepak Mallik, all from Haryana, the police said.





Nigi said police have recovered some hi-tech devices that they used for cheating in the exam.





The four were carrying identity cards, examination hall cards and photographs, the police said.





According to the police, the invigilators became suspicious about the photographs and started inquiring about their parents, home address, marks secured in +2 and graduation.





However, the authorities decided to allow them to appear in the examination and NIT's security guards caught them after they came out of the hall around 5.30pm.





NIT Rourkela registrar Professor Rohan Dhiman filed a police complaint after which the four were taken into custody. -- PTI

