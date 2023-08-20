RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Former Pak premier Imran Khan's close aide held under Official Secrets Act
August 20, 2023  11:25
Imran Khan
Pakistan's former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, a close aide of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, was arrested from his house here on Saturday under the Official Secrets Act in connection with the leakage of a confidential diplomatic cable. 

Qureshi, 67, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party's vice chairman, was taken to the Federal Investigation Agency's headquarters after the arrest. 

Qureshi was arrested under the Official Secrets Act for violating the secrecy of the official cable sent by the Pakistani embassy in the US to the foreign office when he was the foreign minister. 

Former premier Khan has for long mentioned the missing cable as evidence of a foreign conspiracy to remove him as the prime minister in April last year. 

A first information report registered against Qureshi by the FIA refers to the matter and invokes Sections 5 (wrongful communication of information) and 9 (attempt to commit or abet the commission of an offence under this Secrets Act) of the Official Secrets Act read with Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code. 

The development came only two days after PTI chief Khan was named in an FIR registered by the FIA under Section 5 of the Official Secrets Act 1923 in the case. 

PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been illegally arrested once again, the PTI said in social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

Qureshi was foreign minister when the issue of the diplomatic cable erupted. -- PTI
