DRDO UAV crashes in K'taka during test flight





The UAV, TAPAS 07 A-14, fell outside Vaddikere village in Hiriyur taluk.





According to sources, the DRDO's drone was on a test flight when the incident occurred.





The DRDO officials were not available for a comment.





Videos and images show that the TAPAS experimental UAV broke following the crash and its equipment inside scattered on the field.





A large number of villagers gathered at the spot soon after the UAV crashed with a loud noise, and alerted the local authorities. -- PTI

An unmanned aerial vehicle developed by the Defence Research Development Organisation crashed in the agriculture fields of a village in the district on Sunday, official sources said.