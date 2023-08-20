RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
DMK hold anti-NEET hunger strike in TN
August 20, 2023  09:56
image
The ruling Dravida Munetra Kazhagam's state-wide hunger strike demanding the abolition of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET), headed by state Minister and the party's Youth Wing chief Udhayanidhi Stalin, began across Tamil Nadu on Sunday.
 
Udhayanidhi was joined here by senior DMK leaders and cabinet ministers-- Duraimurugan, Ma Subramanian and PK Sekar Babu, party MPs, MLAs and Chennai Mayor Priya R at the start of the protest in Valluvar Kottam here.

A collage of medical aspirants who allegedly died of suicide over NEET, including S Anita of Ariyalur was put on display at the stage here and floral tributes paid to them.

The state-wide hunger strike is being held to seek abolition of the central qualifying test, especially in the wake of another alleged suicide of an aspirant last week.

Duraimurugan said NEET was against the welfare of students and that the DMK has been opposing it for long.  

The state Assembly--both during the previous AIADMK regime and the present DMK rule, had adopted resolutions against NEET.

Presently, the anti-NEET bill is with the President for her assent. 

Despite repeated pleas, the Centre was not heeding TN's request against NEET, Duraimurugan said. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim
Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim

The victim's son said he visited the police station in suburban Mumbai that is handling the case multiple times and met the investigating officer, but did not get any cooperation.

LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs
LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha did not see a debate on the Manipur violence, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on it during their addresses on the no-confidence motion.

MP man confesses to abducting, killing Nagpur's woman BJP functionary
MP man confesses to abducting, killing Nagpur's woman BJP functionary

The accused, Amit Sahu alias Pappu, was arrested along with two others by the Nagpur police from the Ghora Bazar area of Jabalpur in the adjoining state.

Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha
Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha

In a landmark overhaul of colonial-era criminal laws, the Centre on Friday introduced in the Lok Sabha three bills to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act, proposing among other things repeal of the sedition law and...

Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes
Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes

India's industrial production growth declined to a three-month low of 3.7 per cent in June mainly due to poor showing by the manufacturing sector, according to the official data released on Friday. The factory output growth measured in...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances