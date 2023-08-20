Delhi BJP names in-charges for seven Lok Sabha seats





The "Lok Sabha Prabharis", appointed "exclusively" for next year's general elections, have been given a headstart to prevent "any last-minute challenges", said one of the seven in-charges.





Praveen Shankar Kapoor, the BJP's media department head in Delhi, said the Lok Sabha in-charges will ensure that the party's macro- and micro-level organisation and political programmes are put in place at least six months before the polls.





"According to directions of the Delhi BJP, the Lok Sabha in-charges will also ensure that door-to-door voter outreach and organisational works such as appointments of booth-level functionaries such as 'panna pramukhs' are completed in time and there are no last-minute challenges," Kapoor said.





According to one of the in-charges, "They will supervise anything and everything related to the party's political and organisational activities in their Lok Sabha seats."





Harsh Malhotra, the BJP's Delhi unit general secretary, will be in charge of the East Delhi seat; Dinesh Pratap Singh, the state unit vice president, for New Delhi; former mayor Jai Prakash for West Delhi and Kamaljeet Sehrawat for North East Delhi.





Yogendra Chandaulia, the BJP's Delhi general secretary, has been appointed the in-charge for the North West Delhi constituency; Rajiv Babbar for South Delhi and Rajesh Bhatia for the Chandni Chowk seat.





The BJP won all seven seats in the 2014 and 2019 polls. -- PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi has appointed in-charges for the seven parliamentary constituencies in the national capital, with responsibilities such as supervising organisational activities and managing political functioning.