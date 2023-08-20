RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Delhi BJP names in-charges for seven Lok Sabha seats
August 20, 2023  18:45
image
The Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi has appointed in-charges for the seven parliamentary constituencies in the national capital, with responsibilities such as supervising organisational activities and managing political functioning. 

The "Lok Sabha Prabharis", appointed "exclusively" for next year's general elections, have been given a headstart to prevent "any last-minute challenges", said one of the seven in-charges. 

Praveen Shankar Kapoor, the BJP's media department head in Delhi, said the Lok Sabha in-charges will ensure that the party's macro- and micro-level organisation and political programmes are put in place at least six months before the polls. 

"According to directions of the Delhi BJP, the Lok Sabha in-charges will also ensure that door-to-door voter outreach and organisational works such as appointments of booth-level functionaries such as 'panna pramukhs' are completed in time and there are no last-minute challenges," Kapoor said. 

According to one of the in-charges, "They will supervise anything and everything related to the party's political and organisational activities in their Lok Sabha seats." 

Harsh Malhotra, the BJP's Delhi unit general secretary, will be in charge of the East Delhi seat; Dinesh Pratap Singh, the state unit vice president, for New Delhi; former mayor Jai Prakash for West Delhi and Kamaljeet Sehrawat for North East Delhi. 

Yogendra Chandaulia, the BJP's Delhi general secretary, has been appointed the in-charge for the North West Delhi constituency; Rajiv Babbar for South Delhi and Rajesh Bhatia for the Chandni Chowk seat. 

The BJP won all seven seats in the 2014 and 2019 polls. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim
Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim

The victim's son said he visited the police station in suburban Mumbai that is handling the case multiple times and met the investigating officer, but did not get any cooperation.

LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs
LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha did not see a debate on the Manipur violence, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on it during their addresses on the no-confidence motion.

MP man confesses to abducting, killing Nagpur's woman BJP functionary
MP man confesses to abducting, killing Nagpur's woman BJP functionary

The accused, Amit Sahu alias Pappu, was arrested along with two others by the Nagpur police from the Ghora Bazar area of Jabalpur in the adjoining state.

Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha
Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha

In a landmark overhaul of colonial-era criminal laws, the Centre on Friday introduced in the Lok Sabha three bills to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act, proposing among other things repeal of the sedition law and...

Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes
Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes

India's industrial production growth declined to a three-month low of 3.7 per cent in June mainly due to poor showing by the manufacturing sector, according to the official data released on Friday. The factory output growth measured in...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances