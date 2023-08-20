BoB to auction Sunny Deol's villa to recover Rs 56 cr





The Gurdaspur MP, whose latest flick Gaddar 2 is a box office success having already grossed over Rs 300 crore since the release last week, has been in default on a Rs 55.99 crore loan from the bank and interest and penalty, since December 2022, the second largest state-owned lender said in a public tender on Sunday.





The bank, which has attached the property, Sunny Villa located on the Gandhigram Road in the tony Juhu area of the megapolis, has fixed the reserve price for the auction at Rs 51.43 crore and an earnest money deposit of Rs 5.14 crore.





Apart from the Sunny Villa, the 599.44 square metre property also houses Sunny Sounds, which is owned by the Deols, and is the corporate guarantor to the loan, while his actor-politician father Dharmendra is the personal guarantor of the debt, according to the auction notice. -- PTI

State-owned Bank of Baroda has put on the block a property owned by actor and sitting Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Sunny Deol to recover Rs 56 crore through an e-auction to be held on August 25.