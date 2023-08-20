Bihar ex-teacher, witness in son's murder, shot dead





According to officials, the incident took place near the Fateha Halt railway station under the Bachhwara Police station area.





The deceased, identified as Jawahar Choudhary, was a retired teacher, the police said.





According to the police, the deceased's son was also killed by the miscreants over a property dispute around two years ago.





"Deceased, Jawahar Choudhary was a witness in his son's murder case. His son was shot dead," the police said while adding that further investigation into the incident are on.





More details awaited.





Earlier on Saturday, a man was allegedly shot dead by his neighbours in Begusarai.





There was an argument between the victim and the neighbours over parking of a vehicle during which he was shot dead.





Two others were also injured in the incident. A probe is underway into the matter. -- ANI

