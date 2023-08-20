'Athachamayam' celebrations herald start of 10-day Onam festivities in Kerala





The beginning of the festivities was officially inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Kochi and the event was attended by many political leaders as well as superstar Mammootty.





After lighting a lamp, Vijayan said the secular nature of the celebrations should be upheld even in the present modern times as it was done in the past when the erstwhile Royal Kingdom of Kochi held the festivities.





He said that even back then Karingachira Kathanar, who represented the Christian community, Nettoor Thangal -- representing the Muslim community -- and Chembil Arayan, representing the fisher folk, along with the royal families were part of the Athachamayam celebrations.





He said that the light and message of secularism, brotherhood and peace projected by Tripunithura, once the capital of the erstwhile Royal Kingdom of Kochi, needs to spread across the country to counter the darkness of communalism, communal riots and racism. -- PTI

A colourful rally accompanied by floats and folk-dance performances marked the Athachamayam' celebrations, heralding the start of the 10-day 'Onam' festivities in Kerala, in Tripunithura near Kochi on Sunday.