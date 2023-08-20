After touching Yogi's feet, Rajini's hug for Akhilesh

As part of his Uttar Pradesh visit, Tamil actor Rajinikanth on Sunday arrived at Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav's residence in Lucknow.





"When hearts meet, people embrace. During my engineering studies in Mysore, the happiness I used to feel seeing Rajinikanth on the screen is still intact. We met in person nine years back and have been friends ever since," Akhilesh said on 'X' with a picture of him hugging the superstar.





On Saturday, the south superstar met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow.





The actor arrived in Lucknow on Friday night for the screening of his film Jailer, which was attended by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.