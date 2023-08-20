RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
7 pilgrims from Guj killed in Uttarakhand bus accident, CM expresses grief
August 20, 2023  21:11
image
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday said the administration is in constant touch with the Uttarakhand government after seven pilgrims from the western state were killed in a bus accident and expressed grief.                 
As per the preliminary information, the tourists travelling on the ill-fated bus were from Bhavnagar, Gujarat officials said.                 

Seven people were killed and 27 injured when a bus carrying pilgrims from Gujarat fell into a gorge in Uttarkashi district of the hill state. 

The bus with 35 people on board was returning from Gangotri when it met with the accident at Gangnani.                 

"I am saddened by the tragic incident in which the pilgrims from Gujarat lost their lives after the bus fell into the gorge in Uttarakhand. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased," chief minister Patel posted on X.                 

He said the Gujarat government is in constant touch with the Uttarakhand government.                 

"Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured citizens," Patel added.                 
Gujarat Relief Commissioner Alok confirmed that seven tourists from the state were killed and 27 were injured in the bus accident. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim
Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim

The victim's son said he visited the police station in suburban Mumbai that is handling the case multiple times and met the investigating officer, but did not get any cooperation.

LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs
LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha did not see a debate on the Manipur violence, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on it during their addresses on the no-confidence motion.

MP man confesses to abducting, killing Nagpur's woman BJP functionary
MP man confesses to abducting, killing Nagpur's woman BJP functionary

The accused, Amit Sahu alias Pappu, was arrested along with two others by the Nagpur police from the Ghora Bazar area of Jabalpur in the adjoining state.

Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha
Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha

In a landmark overhaul of colonial-era criminal laws, the Centre on Friday introduced in the Lok Sabha three bills to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act, proposing among other things repeal of the sedition law and...

Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes
Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes

India's industrial production growth declined to a three-month low of 3.7 per cent in June mainly due to poor showing by the manufacturing sector, according to the official data released on Friday. The factory output growth measured in...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances