45 Pakistani Hindus detained in Gujarat for overstaying after visa expiry





They were detained from Akoli village here and the process to send them back to Pakistan was underway, local intelligence bureau police inspector Santosh Dhobi said.





"These Pakistani nationals were in India to visit Haridwar in Uttarakhand and came to Banaskantha to meet their relatives. They were in India for the last two months on a valid Visa. They were overstaying as their visas expired and their LTVs were not approved," Dhobi said.





They were in Banaskantha for the last four to five days, he added. -- PTI

