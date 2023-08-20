RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


11 labourers killed in blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
August 20, 2023  13:39
At least 11 labourers were killed and two injured in a terrorist attack in North Waziristan district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the media reported on Sunday.                  

Terrorists detonated explosives near Gul Mir Kot in Shawal tehsil on Saturday and blew up a vehicle carrying 16 labourers, Geo News quoted deputy commissioner Rehan Gul Khattak as saying.                  

As many as 11 labourers, who worked in an under-construction government building, were killed on the spot while two were critically injured, and three went missing, Khattak said.                  

Officials said the injured and the bodies of the deceased belonging to the South Waziristan tehsil of Makin and Wana were shifted to a nearby hospital.                  

Efforts to identify and locate the missing workers are ongoing, he said.                  
Meanwhile, earlier on Saturday, four personnel of the bomb disposal squad were seriously injured in the Makin tehsil of Upper South Waziristan after miscreants fired a rocket at their vehicle. -- PTI
