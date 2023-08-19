Why BJP not naming CM face in Rajasthan: Gehlot

If the Bharatiya Janata Party is unable to declare its leader in Rajasthan for the upcoming assembly polls, then it has already surrendered, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed on Saturday.





Gehlot, who was speaking after taking part in the meeting of Congress' state election committee here, also asserted that 'winnability' would be the only criteria for giving tickets in the assembly election.





He exuded confidence that the Congress government would retain power in the state, saying people have made up their mind in this regard and cited the welfare measures taken during his tenure.





Taking a dig at the central leaders of the rival BJP being active in Rajasthan, Gehlot said it seems the saffron party has already surrendered before the elections.





"People will ask them -- if after the elections, decisions on electricity, water, medical and other matters will also be taken while sitting in Delhi. Who will do it (decision)?





"If you are not in a position to tell who is your leader in Rajasthan and the election will be fought on the face of the prime minister, then I think that such a situation has come that they have surrendered before the election," Gehlot said.





Asked about the criteria for giving tickets, Gehlot said, "Winnability is the first criterion. The first and last parameter will be winnability -- a person who can win the election. A 90-year-old won the election in Karnataka."





Replying to a question over a defamation case lodged against him by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Gehlot said that whatever he said was based on the report of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police on the alleged Sanjeevani Cooperative Society scam.





He said that if Shekhawat is not guilty, 'why did he take interim bail from the high court'.





Referring to the public welfare schemes of the state government, Gehlot said that Rajasthan is showing direction to other states and the country in many respects and the work of the Rajasthan government is being discussed in the whole country.





"Other governments are keeping our schemes in their manifestos," he said.





Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra termed the state election committee meeting a success and claimed that the Congress government would repeat in the state.





He said, "Every person is talking about our government's major public welfare schemes, our good governance. We are all united. There are no differences between any of us. We all will fight the elections together."





He further said, "We will win in 2023 and the way to Delhi in 2024 will be open for us."





The Congress leader said, "Everyone has come to know about the lies of the BJP, its deceit, its failure as the opposition in Rajasthan."





Dotasra said that from August 25 to 27, the members of the party's state election committee will visit districts in groups to hold discussions in the District Congress Committee offices.





The screening committee headed by Gaurav Gogoi will be in Rajasthan for four days from August 28 to 31.





After this, the process of candidate selection will be taken forward, he said.





Party's state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, co-incharges Amrita Dhawan, Qazi Nizamuddin and Virendra Rathore and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot also participated in the meeting on Saturday. -- PTI

