UP govt plans crackdown on 'negative' news reports

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed all district magistrates to seek clarification from the manager of a media group if it publishes 'negative' news that can tarnish the state's image or presents 'wrong facts' in its reports.





In an order dated August 16, Sanjay Prasad, principal secretary to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said 'negative' news articles will be registered on the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) and sent to the concerned divisional commissioners, district magistrates, and departmental heads for action.





'If it comes to notice that if in any newspaper/media, an incident is twisted or wrong facts are being mentioned, and negative news is published while making an effort to tarnish the image of the state government or district administration, then a letter should be sent by the concerned district magistrate to the manager of the respective media group/newspaper to clarify the situation. And, a copy will be marked to the Information Department,' the order issued to the district magistrates and divisional commissioners said.





Prasad said the Information Department collates 'negative news' published in daily newspapers and media.





'It is necessary to immediately probe the facts of these negative news because these news tarnish the image of the government,' he said.





'Such articles will be registered on the IGRS and sent to the concerned divisional commissioners, district magistrates, and departmental heads for action. Interim report will not be considered as valid,' Prasad said.





After sending the letter of such incidents to the concerned department, the DM office will upload the said letter on the IGRS portal, arrangements for which are being made, he added. -- PTI