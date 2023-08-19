RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


K'taka withdraws circular stopping temple funds
August 19, 2023  15:05
Facing flak from various quarters including the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, the Karnataka government has withdrawn the circular that stopped funding to state-run temples for development work.

Muzrai or Hindu Religious Institutions And Charitable Endowments Department Minister Ramalinga Reddy clarified that the circular was issued due to 'confusion', and the government has no intention to stop any development or repair work at the temples.

He said he has asked both the Principal Secretary and the Commissioner of the department to immediately withdraw the circular.

Following the minister's directions, the Commissioner on Friday withdrew the circular.

The Muzrai department Commissioner on August 14 had issued a circular directing all district administrations to stop funding for repair and development works of state-run temples, wherever 50 per cent of funds were granted and the works had not commenced or where funds were sanctioned, but not released.

Officials were also asked not to approve any new proposals for which administrative sanction was pending.

Clarifying, Reddy said, recently 'held a meeting with the Principal Secretary and Commissioner (Muzrai department), in which it was directed to submit a report before August 30 regarding -- orders issued but funds not released during the previous government, for temples which 50 per cent funds were given, and the funds available for this year'.

He said, "The Commissioner had got confused. We had not asked any work to be stopped."

Noting that the circular was issued without bringing it to his notice, the Minister said, the Commissioner has issued it under confusion.

Hitting out at the Congress government, BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar called it 'anti-Hindu temples' development'.

Former Muzarai Minister and BJP leader Shashikala Jolle, pointing out to the importance of temples in Indian and Hindu culture, condemned the government's circular, and urged it to release the funds and develop the temples.

She had also threatened protests if the government did not withdraw the circular.  -- PTI
