Heavy rainfall in Gurugram, several areas waterlogged

Heavy rainfall on Saturday morning led to waterlogging in several parts of Gurugram, including the Narsinghpur stretch of the Delhi-Jaipur highway, police said.





While there were no reports of major traffic congestion, vehicular movement was slow on the highway for some time and school students and office goers faced inconveniences, they said.





In addition to the usual spots on arterial roads that get waterlogged, some internal roads were inundated too on Saturday.





According to the district administration, the city received 66 mm of rainfall between 5.10 am and 6.30 am.





The areas affected included Narsinghpur, Golf Course Road Extension, Pataudi Chowk, Udyog Vihar, AIT Chowk, Sohna Road, Subhash Chowk, Vatika Chowk, sectors four, nine, 10, 14, 38, 45, 54 and 100 to 104, and Basai road but no major traffic congestion was reported, the traffic police said.





Traffic movement was not affected anywhere and traffic personnel are stationed across the city to deal with any situation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Virender Vij said. -- PTI